Today's Talker: Congressman brings baby to Capitol Hill

With the House Speaker race dragging on, Jimmy Gomez is navigating his job in Washington along with daddy duty.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 07:36:37-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for Today's Talker! This morning we have two cute trending stories to share with you. Up first, a baby on Capitol Hill.

This little guy is the son of California Congressman Jimmy Gomez.

With the House Speaker race dragging on, Gomez is navigating his job in Washington along with daddy duty.

Bringing his four-month-old son Hodge to work yesterday, Gomez brought his family to Washington to watch him be sworn into Congress for a fourth term. But, that ceremony is on hold until a house speaker is chosen.

Our next story is about a spunky 3-year-old in Kentucky who's drawing comparisons to the late comic actor Leslie Jordan with her hilarious reaction to a manicure mishap.

In a TikTok video that's been seen more than 8 million times, Adaline is giving her mom, Kayla, a bright pink manicure. She's standing on a towel to catch drips so you can only imagine how this went. Check it out:

@addytok2022 She tried her best honey 😂 #fyp #fypage #trending ♬ original sound - AddyTok

One person wrote in the comments "She reminds me of the actor Leslie Jordan. Sounds exactly like he would have said that."

