Today's Talker: Congressman brings baby to Capitol Hill

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for Today's Talker! This morning we have two cute trending stories to share with you. Up first, a baby on Capitol Hill.

This little guy is the son of California Congressman Jimmy Gomez.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) took care of his 4-month old son during the hours-long process on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jeq80jTxPi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 4, 2023

With the House Speaker race dragging on, Gomez is navigating his job in Washington along with daddy duty.

Bringing his four-month-old son Hodge to work yesterday, Gomez brought his family to Washington to watch him be sworn into Congress for a fourth term. But, that ceremony is on hold until a house speaker is chosen.

Our next story is about a spunky 3-year-old in Kentucky who's drawing comparisons to the late comic actor Leslie Jordan with her hilarious reaction to a manicure mishap.

In a TikTok video that's been seen more than 8 million times, Adaline is giving her mom, Kayla, a bright pink manicure. She's standing on a towel to catch drips so you can only imagine how this went. Check it out:

One person wrote in the comments "She reminds me of the actor Leslie Jordan. Sounds exactly like he would have said that."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip