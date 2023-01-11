Today's Talker: Coachella lineup released, Wisconsinite wins a Golden Globe

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for Today's Talker! This morning, we have a few trending stories. Up first, the Golden Globes.

A Nicolet High School grad won at the Golden Globes thus continuing his perfect Golden Globes streak! Justin Hurwitz picked up his fourth globe award, winning best original score for a motion picture.

Hurwitz scored the movie "Babylon" which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. In his speech, he credited his upbringing here in Southeast Wisconsin.

Hurwitz also won two globes for "La la land" and one for the movie "First man". Congratulations to Justin and his family.

The 2023 Coachella lineup is out. The music festivals' promoters tweeted this poster Tuesday.

The 2023 Coachella lineup is out. The music festivals' promoters tweeted this poster Tuesday.

Headliners include Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and frank ocean.

Variety reports Coachella has been trying to feature more international artists and that the lineup reflects that. Coachella is scheduled for this April in Indio, California.

