Today is Fat Tuesday; Here are some spots to get your Paczki fix

Bakeries across Southeast Wisconsin have been baking up a storm in preparation for Mardi Gras, or “Paczki Day,” which marks the start of the Lenten season.

It falls the day before Ash Wednesday and is celebrated as a final day of feasting before the solemnity of Lent. Paczki (meaning "little packages" in Polish) are a popular treat on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day.

These deep-fried, sweet dough pastries are covered in powdered sugar and filled with delicious options like jams or custards.

Lori Fredrich from OnMilwaukee joined Milwaukee Tonight on Monday, March 3, to discuss some of the best spots to satisfy your Paczki cravings. Watch her full interview and check out some of her recommendations below.

Aggie's Bakery

7328 W. Greenfield Ave., (414) 482-1288

aggiesbakery.com Handmade paczki are a specialty at Aggie’s, with flavors including apple with cinnamon sugar, blueberry with sugar, buttercream with powdered sugar, custard with white sugar glaze, lemon with powdered sugar, prune with sugar, raspberry with sugar, and strawberry with glaze. Watch: Paczki Day preparations in full swing at Aggie's in West Allis Paczki Day preparations in full swing at Aggie's in West Allis Paczki is sold in six-packs for $13.50 or by the dozen for $27. Pre-order online before Feb. 10 for pick-up on March 4.

O&H Danish Bakery 9540 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, (414) 856-1141717 S. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant, (262) 898-19504006 Durand Ave., Racine, (262) 554-13114917 Douglas Ave., Racine, (262) 637-88955910 Washington Ave., Racine, (262) 504-7000

ohdanishbakery.com O&H will have a wide selection of paczki this year, including classic flavors like custard, Michigan apple, wild blueberry, cheese, prune, lemon custard, Bavarian cream, and raspberry. O&H Bakery New this year is Dulce de Leche, featuring a caramel custard filling topped with caramel icing, toffee bits, and chocolate chunks. Paczki are $2.30 each, and pre-orders for pick-up on March 4 are available online.

O&H Bakery

The Bake Sale

6923 W Becher St, West Allis, (414) 543-4230

bakesalewestallis.com

The Bake Sale will offer paczki in flavors like raspberry, lemon, Bavarian cream, and prune. They’re sold in packs of four for $9 (one of each flavor), eight for $18 (two of each), or by the dozen for $27 (three of each). Pre-order by phone before Feb. 10 for pick-up on March 4. A limited quantity will also be available in-store on Fat Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cranky Al's

6901 W. North Ave., (414) 258-5282

crankyals.com

Cranky Al’s will offer paczki in flavors including raspberry, prune, Bavarian cream, lemon, and new varieties like pistachio and Biscoff. Paczki are $3 each or $30 per assorted dozen (prune not included). Pre-orders are recommended online for pick-up on March 4. Cranky’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fat Tuesday.

Donut Monster

5169 N Elkhart Ave., Whitefish Bay

donutmonstermke.com

Donut Monster will again offer paczki with flavors like raspberry jam, apple brown butter curd, and vanilla pastry cream. Watch their social media for ordering and pick-up details.

To see the full list, visit OnMilwaukee.

