TMJ4's Tyler Moore to reschedule wedding due to Hurricane Helene

TMJ4's Tyler Moore is looking forward to his wedding!

But, he and his bride Justine are going to have reschedule because of Hurricane Helene.

Tyler was supposed to be getting married in Asheville, North Carolina this weekend. Unfortunately, the area has been completely devastated by flooding from the hurricane.

Tyler says the venue where he and Justine planned to host the wedding is fine, along with the venue's owners. But, because the surrounding area is dealing with so much, the pair felt it was best to postpone.

So, Tyler and Justine plan to get married in Milwaukee this weekend, and then hold a celebration back in Asheville later on.

