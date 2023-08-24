Watch Now
TMJ4's Symone Woolridge sits down with NBC's Kristen Welker

The two discussed Welker's journey as a journalist and most importantly, as a mother.
TMJ4's Symone Woolridge sat down with NBC's Kristen Welker for a one-on-one interview.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 12:04:56-04

MILWAUKEE — Kristen Welker is the Chief White House Correspondent on NBC and the new host of Meet The Press starting in September.

She’s making history as only the second woman moderator and first journalist of color in the program's 70+ year history. Meet The Press is the longest-running program on American TV.

This week, TMJ4's Symone Woolridge sat down with Kristen for a one-on-one interview to discuss her journey as a journalist and most importantly, a mother.

Kristen has spoken publicly about her infertility struggles, all while balancing such an important role as a journalist. She welcomed her daughter to the world via surrogate in 2021.

Watch the video above to see Symone and Kristen's conversation.

