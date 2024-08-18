TMJ4's Lance Allan sits down with Packers kicker Anders Carlson

MILWAUKEE — Anders Carlson. Still in competition with Greg Joseph, and Alex Hale. How does he view it?

"I've always been pretty good about just staying in my own lane," Packers Kicker Anders Carlson says. "Focused on myself and what I can do to get better. And you know, it's great to have other people in the room too and you can benefit. Both can benefit from it. So, it's something you gotta embrace, enjoy. And yeah, I like staying in my own lane. Every kick matters. You go through preseason, we'll see where it all falls."

Carlson as well as Joseph get along. But they do have a playful humor on how they could maybe, mix things up.

Lance Allan asks is there a day when the cameras are up that you and Greg can just start throwing haymakers at each other and we can get tongues wagging and stuff like that?

"No, I don't know. We could meet in the middle here or something, play a game or something. That's more specialist like. So, no, that would be fun though," Carlson says with a laugh.

Carlson also enjoys the new kickoff rules.

"It's been interesting," Carlson says. "A day like today? You know, we went, we went with the wind on kickoff. And so, stuff like that really plays a big role. Say we get out like the Giants game. And you know, you need to get inside the 20. You need to get a full step rather than, you know some of the balls we're playing right now. So, but overall? I like it."

"Placement made. Kick to the uprights. And he hooked it to the left. It is no good," Announcer Wayne Larrivee says.

"Oh no!" Analyst Larry McCarren says.

"No good!" Larrivee says.

And missing that kick against the 49ers in the playoffs? Well, he says, that's behind him.

"I'm all about my process. What I'm doing now," Carlson says. "And I think I've said the term being where my feet are a lot. And so, yeah, I'm not really focused on that at all. I'm focused on how I kicked yesterday and how I can get better today."

Last week Thursday Anders Carlson 6 for 6 in a kicking competition with Greg Joseph. He also went 6 for 6. You get the feeling that if the incumbent at least ties, or is slightly ahead? He will keep the job, but it's still a battle in camp.

