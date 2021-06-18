TMJ4's Brian Niznansky joins Al Roker's Rokerthon in Guinness World Record attempt

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 Meteorologist Brian Niznansky will be joining TODAY’s Al Roker in this year's Rokerthon, in an attempt to win the Guinness World Record Title for Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Relay.

Meteorologists from more than 50 NBC stations from across the country will join Roker, from "beaches, gardens, stadiums and speedways to show off how their neck of the woods is back and better than ever," said TODAY.

Niznansky will show his Milwaukee Pride on Monday, June 21 at around 9:23 a.m. You can watch at that time below:

According to TODAY, "Come rain or shine, the group will attempt a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live. Each forecaster will be required to describe the current conditions of their location, as well as the outlook for at least the upcoming 24 hours, with no break between contestants."

The Rokerthon debuted in 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report -- for 34 hours.

The Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break more Guinness World Records titles.

