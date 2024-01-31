TMJ4's brand new Storm Chaser is ready to hit the road

TMJ4 is rolling out its brand new, better than ever Storm Chaser!

Just like our now retired Storm Chaser, the new vehicle is designed to travel through any type of Wisconsin weather. It also has 360 degree cameras to show you road conditions from any angle.

TMJ4 will be rolling the new Storm Chaser out to help bring you better, more accurate forecasts.

You can see the full tour above.



