TMJ4 wins 3 Chicago/Midwest Emmys; 2 honored as Silver and Gold Circle inductees

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News took home 3 Emmy Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts & Science's Chicago/Midwest Chapter awards ceremony over the weekend.

The Academy also announced that two TMJ4 colleagues would be inducted into the organization's prestigious Silver and Gold Circles.

The Emmy Award winners are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

Ghosted: Dave Biscobing, Reporter; Jeremy Dunk, Andrew Huggins, Justin Tiedemann, Photojournalists. WTMJ

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Politics/Government

Desperate Residents Plead for Help: Jenna Rae, Reporter; Ariel Campos, Jeremy Dunk, Lawrence Evans, Photographers. WTMJ

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Talent: Reporter - Specialty Assignment: Medical/Consumer/ Transportation/Traffic

Steve Chamraz: Paved with Good Intentions. WTMJ

In addition to the Emmy Awards, the Academy announced that Susan Kim would be inducted into the organization's Silver Circle, and Sean O'Flaherty would be posthumously inducted into the Gold Circle.

"The Silver Circle recognizes those professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more. Gold Circle members have served the industry for 50 years or more," according to the Emmys' website.

Congratulations to all the winners!

