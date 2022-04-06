Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TMJ4 walking guide: Best Wisconsin trails to hike on National Walking Day

Scuppernong Nature Trail
AllTrails
Scuppernong Nature Trail
Scuppernong Nature Trail
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 11:22:04-04

MILWAUKEE — In honor of National Walking Day, here are some of the best trails in Wisconsin for you to enjoy!

Hank Aaron State Trail, named after one of baseball’s greatest players, is world-class and covers 14 miles of Milwaukee grounds.

Hank Aaron connects from the Lake Michigan shores to the Milwaukee/Waukesha County line.

This trail will offer you a range of views, from urban and river sights to prairie and wooded surroundings.

Hank Aaron State Trail
Hank Aaron State Trail
Destinations along the Hank Aaron State Trail
Destinations along the Hank Aaron State Trail

Ice Age Trail is another excellent option as it covers a thousand miles and travels through Wisconsin’s most beautiful areas.

The Ice Age Trail is one of eleven National Scenic Trails, and it is in our State!

On this walk, you can expect to see Holy Hill Basilica, Oconomowoc River, and views of Lake Michigan while exploring through woods and boardwalks.

This trail offers great views and gives you a chance to rejuvenate mentally and physically.

ice age.PNG

Kohler-Andrae Boardwalk Trail is about an hour outside Milwaukee at Kohler-Andrae State Park.

This trail is 3 miles and is great for hikers of all levels.

Kohler- Andrae Boardwalk trail gives you a wonderful view of Lake Michigan through sand dunes and pines.

This is a great trail to have a picnic or enjoy some hiking!

Kohler-Andrae State Park
Kohler-Andrae State Park

Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve is nearly 30 minutes from Milwaukee and is a nice easy trail covering over a half-mile of 90-to-100-foot bluffs looking out to Lake Michigan.

This hike offers strolls across the bridge or down the stairs to walk along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

In addition to hiking, you can enjoy a picnic with family or friends while appreciating a beautiful view.

lions-den.jpg

Scuppernong Nature Trail takes an average of 45 minutes to complete and is considered an accessible route.

This trail offers a chance to hike or walk peacefully without too many people on the course with you.

Scuppernong Nature Trail
Scuppernong Nature Trail

Oak Leaf Trail offers a more intense hike in and around the city of Milwaukee.

This trail runs for more than 125 miles and changes from flat rural plains to hilly city streets.

The Milwaukee Art Museum is a great standing point on this trail to take a break and see what sites Milwaukee has to offer.

Oak Leaf Trail
Oak Leaf Trail

The Lapham Peak Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest is another beautiful area.

Lapham Peak offers excellent hiking, backpacking, and a chance to climb a 45-foot observation tower for the best views.

This peak has more than 17 miles of loop trails in the forest that varies in difficulty.

If you are willing to take a further trip outside of Milwaukee, you can find yourself at Devil’s Lake State Park, about 2 hours from Milwaukee, located in Baraboo, Wis.

Devils Lake offers magnificent views from bluffs overlooking a 360-acre lake.

Visitors can enjoy about 30 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, swimming beaches, paddling opportunities, and naturalist programs.

Devil’s Lake State Park
Devil’s Lake State Park

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

american family field

Join us for the Fight for Air Climb this Saturday