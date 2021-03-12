TMJ4 virtual town hall discusses the 'Hidden Bias of Good People'

MILWAUKEE — Following tonight's special, 'Hidden Bias of Good People,' TMJ4 News dived deeper with a special virtual town hall.

True Skool co-executive director Shalina Ali, Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee executive director Pardeep Kaleka, and licensed psychologist Dr. Kweku Smith joined TMJ4's Shannon Sims and Steve Chamraz to discuss implicit bias.

Implicit bias has been studied for years, and it's an incredibly complex topic that involves nearly every facet of society: race, gender, age, education, economics, where a person lives, how they were raised. All of these factors and more play a role in implicit bias.

Implicit bias means people do things without being aware of them, making decisions or taking actions based on preference we might have toward a person or group of people.

