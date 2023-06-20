TMJ4 says goodbye to sports reporter Delaney Brey, who covered historic Bucks championship

MILWAUKEE — After nearly six years at TMJ4, covering Wisconsin sports as a reporter, Delaney Brey is heading home to Texas.

Delaney was in the middle of the action as the Brewers tried to bring home a World Series, the Packers tried to bring home another Lombardi Trophy, the Bucks tried to win an NBA Title for the first time in 50 years (and succeeded) and Marquette attempted to grab a Big East Title.

“Delaney’s infectious spirit will be impossible to replace,” said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher. “The energy and enthusiasm she brings to reporting on sports is unlike anyone I’ve ever been around. She will be missed but we certainly wish Delaney well on her move back home to Texas.”

"While she was a star during those high-profile events, her range of enthusiasm and compassion showed as much, if not more, doing the personal stories of your local little league team buying a goldfish to be their mascot or an 80-year coach who still brings the energy to a high school track team," said TMJ4 Sports Executive Producer Rick Rietbrock.

Delaney's final day at TMJ4 is July 21.

Delaney graduated, in three years, from Lynn University with a degree in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Advertising/PR.

After playing a year of collegiate softball, Delaney traded her cleats for a chance to take full advantage of the opportunities geared toward fulfilling her dreams. She has interned at multiple places including PBS, Palm Beach Illustrated, ESPN West Palm, and ESPN X-Games.

Before coming to TMJ4, she worked for KLTV in Tyler, Texas. There, she co-hosted the number one high school football show in the region, "The RedZone." Delaney has also had the pleasure of interviewing Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as East Texas' most elite athletes, such as Washington Redskins' Trent Williams and Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin.

My farewell tour starts now. The stories I’ll tell in these final weeks will hold a special place in my heart. I don’t know what the future holds for my career, but my husband did this very thing for me 6 years ago. Guess it’s time to return the favor. ❤️ https://t.co/IuNC7RrByR — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) June 20, 2023

