TMJ4 Price Tracker: Where to find the cheapest milk, eggs, and more this week

New week, same items...let’s see where you can save the most money. We visited five stores across Southeast Wisconsin to track prices on grocery staples — and the difference from aisle to aisle might surprise you.

📊 This Week's Price Comparison



Item

Capitol Walmart

Pick n Save (West MKE)

Piggly Wiggly (Menomonee Falls)

Meijer (Oak Creek)

Aldi (Kenosha)

Milk (1 gal, 2%)

$2.42

$2.79

$3.99

$2.52

$2.32

White Bread (loaf)

$1.42

$1.79

$2.09

$1.99

$1.39

Chicken Breast (1 lb)

$3.78

$5.99

$5.49

$4.19

$2.49

Ground Beef (1 lb)

$5.31

$5.29

$3.98

$4.99

$5.49

Eggs (12 large)

$3.94

$4.49

$3.99

$4.49

$3.94

Honey Oats Cereal (box)

$1.87

$2.00

$3.29

$2.09

$2.65



Aldi came out on top this week with the lowest overall prices, offering the best deals on everyday staples like milk, bread, and chicken.

The biggest price gap we found was in chicken breast — just $2.49 a pound at Aldi compared to nearly $6.00 at Pick n Save.

Ground beef, however, was cheapest at Piggly Wiggly, while Aldi actually had the highest price on that item. Eggs remain one of the most expensive staples across the board, with no store offering a real bargain.

Walmart and Meijer landed in the middle — not the lowest, but steady across most items. And if you’re watching milk and bread prices as a guide, Aldi’s still your best bet.

At the Aldi in Kenosha — the store with the week’s lowest totals — we spoke with shoppers happy to see savings, especially on dairy, staple goods and many personal favorites.

"They have the 12-pack of iced tea which the other stores in town do not come in 12-packs, and the milk is cheaper," said Richard Jurgens.

While he’s happy to find deals when he can, he said it’s hard to constantly juggle costs store to store.

"Every store seems like they have a different price — the other stores are about 50 cents more," he added.

He also didn’t hold back when it came to one item: "One of the worst things is the eggs — they’re outrageous."

Christina Garland echoed frustrations with price inconsistencies.

"People set different prices based on what they think they can get — or the availability or the competition," she said.

It’s something Albert Namath knows all about. He is someone who doesn’t mind going to several stores to get all the things he needs for the lowest price.

"Aldi, when they have the sales, they’re fantastic,” said Namath. “Like today, strawberries are on sale for $1.79. They were $2.79 last week."

Want to track your own grocery list and customize savings? Visit TMJ4.com/pricetracker. You can even add or remove items and budget out your weekly haul.

Know about a deal we missed? Email us your tips and help other shoppers save. Your find could be featured in our next Price Tracker report.

