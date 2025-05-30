TMJ4 Price Tracker: Shoppers in Southeastern Wisconsin find eggs for under $3 per dozen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Egg prices are finally cracking down — and that’s great news for your grocery budget.

After months of inflation and high prices, we’re now seeing more affordable egg prices at several stores across southeastern Wisconsin. According to our latest check with the TMJ4 Price Tracker, a dozen eggs is now selling for as low as $2.96 at some locations.

Here’s what we found this week:



Walmart (Milwaukee): $2.96

Aldi (Kenosha): $2.96

Pick ‘n Save (West Milwaukee): $3.99

Piggly Wiggly (Menomonee Falls): $3.99

Shoppers at the Menomonee Falls Piggly Wiggly told us they’re feeling some relief at the register.

Sherry Buettner and Ellen Manian say they typically spend between $70 and $200 on big grocery trips for their families, so even a small dip in everyday staples like eggs makes a difference.

“It’s been tough,” Sherry said. “We’ve been cutting back on some of the more frivolous things that we would buy and buying more of the basics — and stocking up a little bit.”

“I think you just have to buy what’s on sale,” Ellen added. “Sometimes you have to do without the extras and just try to stay within a budget.”

On a sunny and busy afternoon at the store, shoppers said the lower egg prices were a welcome sight.

“We bought some eggs today,” Ellen said. “And we’ll be eating more eggs now that they’re down.”

Agricultural analysts credit the price drop to improving supply chains and fewer bird flu outbreaks, which have allowed egg production to stabilize.

We’ll continue to track grocery prices every week. You can see the full breakdown on our TMJ4 Price Tracker.

