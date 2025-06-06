TMJ4 Price Tracker: Sendik’s shoppers get surprise savings on chicken, milk and bread

WEST BEND — If Sendik’s is your go-to grocery store, there’s good news this week—especially if you’re headed out for staples like milk, bread, or chicken.

While many shoppers say they’re willing to pay a bit more for Sendik’s quality and service, this week, they may not have to.

According to TMJ4’s latest Price Tracker, some everyday essentials at Sendik’s are actually cheaper than last week.

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts have dropped to $5.99 per pound, down from $6.49. A gallon of milk is now $2.99, and a loaf of white bread will cost you just $1.99. It’s a welcome change for loyal customers like William Bartel, who said:

“Well yeah, you like to have cheaper prices. We’ve been coming here pretty regular, me and my wife. I just like the quality of the food.”

TMJ4

Sue Yourich, another longtime Sendik’s shopper, told us she keeps her eye out for the best deals but often comes back for her favorites here.

“Well, I just hit all the sales flyers and make sure that I’m getting the best deal all around, but some things are here at Sendik’s that I like better than anywhere else so I’ll come here especially for those.”

TMJ4

With prices down and quality unchanged, it’s one more reason customers like William and Sue say they’re sticking with the store they trust.

To track weekly price drops and see how local grocery stores compare, head to TMJ4.com/pricetracker. And if you know of a deal we missed, we want to hear from you. Your tip could help someone else save!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error