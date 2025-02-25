TMJ4 to launch new afternoon lifestyle show 'What's Brewing Wisconsin'

From the TMJ4 team that produces the long-running talk show The Morning Blend comes a new afternoon magazine-style program called What’s Brewing Wisconsin.

Hosted by Morning Blend veteran Tiffany Ogle, What’s Brewing Wisconsin will showcase the best our state has to offer. Stephanie Brown, most recently a community reporter for TMJ4 News, will be the new show’s field correspondent and fill-in host.

TMJ4

Ogle will also continue her co-hosting duties alongside Molly Fay on The Morning Blend.

According to Executive Producer Kim Buchanan, “What’s Brewing Wisconsin will be a fun daily snapshot of what’s happening locally. From restaurants to travel to fashion trends, our goal is to introduce our audience to local gems they may not know about. This show will be more fast-paced and focused on segments outside of the studio setting.”

Like The Morning Blend, some segments on What’s Brewing Wisconsin will be sponsored, giving local entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations the opportunity to showcase their products and services.

Both shows are produced by the sales and marketing teams at TMJ4 and are separate from the news division.

TMJ4

“We’re excited to give our featured guests this unique platform to highlight what they’re doing in our community,” said TMJ4 Station Manager Gregg Schraufnagel. “What’s Brewing Wisconsin will provide a way for the audience to connect with local experts on a huge variety of topics.”

What’s Brewing Wisconsin will air at 3 p.m. starting March 10 on TMJ4.

