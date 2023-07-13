TMJ4 hires Jeffrey Zampanti as station's first Kenosha-based multimedia journalist

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha native Jeffrey Zampanti is joining TMJ4 News as the station’s first Kenosha-based multimedia journalist in July 2023, continuing his nearly three-decade career of covering the Kenosha community.

Zampanti arrives at TMJ4 following over 20 years as a sports writer and multimedia journalist at the Kenosha News and most recently as Director of Content at Kenosha.com.

According to Tim Vetscher, News Director at TMJ4, “Jeff is an extremely versatile reporter and I know that he has covered everything from sports to homicide trials during his time in Kenosha. We are thrilled to have someone of Jeff’s experience and local knowledge on the news team.”

The 1995 Marquette University graduate cherishes the opportunity to continue covering a community he’s established deep roots, meaningful relationships, and countless connections.

Zampanti became one of the most versatile reporters at the Kenosha News, taking on nearly every beat in the newsroom with coverage ranging from sporting events to homicide trials to competitive eating contests.

TMJ4 Jeffrey Zampanti

The 1991 Tremper High School graduate served as editor-in-chief of the Tremper Tempest, was a publicity intern for the Milwaukee Bucks, and covered the Marquette men’s basketball team as a beat reporter for the Marquette Tribune.

A Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Media Person of the Year, Zampanti covered five state baseball championships and was a frequent contributor to Baseball America and MLB.com. In his previous role, Zampanti directed Kenosha.com's talented team of editors and journalists and quickly built the start-up, digital media company into one of Kenosha’s primary media outlets.

In May 2023, Zampanti was appointed by Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman as the local media representative for the Kenosha County Emergency Planning Committee.

The lifelong Kenosha resident is passionate about many things, including his leading role as a storyteller for the many outstanding people, places, and events in the Kenosha community.

Zampanti is a proud father of two children (Ben and Grace) and a diehard Marquette basketball, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He enjoys staying active by playing tennis and relaxing on the golf course.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip