TMJ4 hires award-winning journalist Jim Wilson as Chief Photographer

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is excited to announce that veteran Milwaukee photojournalist Jim Wilson has been hired as Chief Photographer.

Wilson worked as a news photographer in Milwaukee for more than 30 years. At Fox6 he worked his way up the ranks as chief photographer, assistant news director and eventually vice president / news director.

Wilson has won a George Foster Peabody Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award five times, and is enshrined in the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Wisconsin Silver Circle.

In addition to his other awards, Wilson is a former National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) Region 5 Photographer of the Year and Fox6 was twice named NPPA Station of the Year during Wilson’s tenure.

"I’m very excited to announce Jim is bringing his experience, his skills as a visual storyteller, and his reputation as a coach and mentor to TMJ4," said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher.

Wilson will start in his new role in late July of 2022.

