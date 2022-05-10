TMJ4 earns 18 awards for Wisconsin news coverage, creative services

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is proud to announce the station took home 18 different awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Milwaukee Press Club awards ceremonies.
The associations awarded TMJ4 for news coverage and creative services efforts during 2021.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards:
News:
1st (tie) - Social and Digital Operation of the Year
1st - Best Original Digital Content - My Block: Amani Neighborhood
1st - Best Website - TMJ4.com
2nd - Best Web Story - 50 Years Later: An Oral History of the Bucks 1971 Championship Season
2nd - Best Online Personality - Vince Vitrano
3rd - Best Online Breaking News Coverage: Waukesha Christmas Parade
3rd - Best Morning Newscast - TMJ4 News Today: Ryder Cup Begins
Creative Services:
1st - Best Specialty Programming - Positively Milwaukee Awards
1st - Best Image Promotion - That's TMJ4 News
1st - Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement -- FHK Open Enrollment
1st - Best Public Service Announcement - Hunger Task Force: Home for the Holidays
2nd - Best Public Service Announcement - The MACC Star Ornament
Milwaukee Press Club Awards:
Gold:
- Best Multi-Day Coverage of an Ongoing Story - I-Team - EMTs Stretched Thin
- Best Writing - Bruce Harrison, Ryan Whittaker - Martha Merrell's Books
Silver:
- Best Online Coverage of Sports - Kust, Groh, Danbeck, Hobe, Monroy - NBA Finals Coverage
Bronze:
- Best Long Soft Feature - James Groh - My Block: Thurston Woods
- Short Hard Feature - Shaun Gallagher, Paul Marble - Discovering our Roots
- Best Newscast - TMJ4 News Today - Ryder Cup Begins