TMJ4 earns 18 awards for Wisconsin news coverage, creative services

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is proud to announce the station took home 18 different awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Milwaukee Press Club awards ceremonies.

The associations awarded TMJ4 for news coverage and creative services efforts during 2021.

Learn more about the WBA here and the Milwaukee Press Club here.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards:

News:

1st (tie) - Social and Digital Operation of the Year

1st - Best Original Digital Content - My Block: Amani Neighborhood

1st - Best Website - TMJ4.com

2nd - Best Web Story - 50 Years Later: An Oral History of the Bucks 1971 Championship Season

2nd - Best Online Personality - Vince Vitrano

3rd - Best Online Breaking News Coverage: Waukesha Christmas Parade

3rd - Best Morning Newscast - TMJ4 News Today: Ryder Cup Begins

Creative Services:

1st - Best Specialty Programming - Positively Milwaukee Awards

1st - Best Image Promotion - That's TMJ4 News

1st - Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement -- FHK Open Enrollment

1st - Best Public Service Announcement - Hunger Task Force: Home for the Holidays

2nd - Best Public Service Announcement - The MACC Star Ornament

Milwaukee Press Club Awards:

Gold:

Best Multi-Day Coverage of an Ongoing Story - I-Team - EMTs Stretched Thin

Best Writing - Bruce Harrison, Ryan Whittaker - Martha Merrell's Books

Silver:

Best Online Coverage of Sports - Kust, Groh, Danbeck, Hobe, Monroy - NBA Finals Coverage

Bronze:

Best Long Soft Feature - James Groh - My Block: Thurston Woods

Short Hard Feature - Shaun Gallagher, Paul Marble - Discovering our Roots

Best Newscast - TMJ4 News Today - Ryder Cup Begins

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip