Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TMJ4 Community Baby Shower wrap-up with Shae Maclin

We thank you for your donations!
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 17:37:50-05

Thursday marks the wrap-up of the 22nd annual community baby shower--a tradition that's very near and dear to us at TMJ4.

All month, TMJ4 has been collecting important baby staples like food, diapers, wipes, and blankets to help local babies and families in need

TMJ4’S Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz sat down with Shae Maclin, Vice President and director of Retail Branch banking at Waterstone Bank on Thursday afternoon.

 Donations are going to the following organizations:

  •  Gerald l. Ignace Indian Health Center,
  •  La Causa Crisis Nursery. 
  • Sojourner Family Peace Center,
  •  The Women's Center in Waukesha
  •  Robyn's nest.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month