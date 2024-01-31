TMJ4 Community Baby Shower wrap-up with Shae Maclin

Thursday marks the wrap-up of the 22nd annual community baby shower--a tradition that's very near and dear to us at TMJ4.

All month, TMJ4 has been collecting important baby staples like food, diapers, wipes, and blankets to help local babies and families in need

TMJ4’S Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz sat down with Shae Maclin, Vice President and director of Retail Branch banking at Waterstone Bank on Thursday afternoon.

Donations are going to the following organizations:



Gerald l. Ignace Indian Health Center,

La Causa Crisis Nursery.

Sojourner Family Peace Center,

The Women's Center in Waukesha

Robyn's nest.



