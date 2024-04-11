TMJ4 celebrates Susan Kim's 30th anniversary

TMJ4 celebrated an incredible milestone on Thursday, April 11. It was Susan Kim's 30th anniversary at TMJ4!

TMJ4 News

Kim started at TMJ4 in 1994, a year filled with cultural shifts and groundbreaking moments that forced new narratives for our country.

Some of those moments, include Nelson Mandela being elected as the first black president of South Africa after years of apartheid, Nancy Kerrigan being attacked while preparing for the Winter Olympics, and the debut of the hit show "Friends."

Friends, family members, and co-workers celebrated the milestone on Thursday, with a special segment on TMJ4 News at 4.

Watch the full video above.

