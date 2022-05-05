Titletown to host free Jason Derulo concert in June

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A free concert featuring recording artist Jason Derulo is coming to Titletown in June.

Titletown states in a news release issued Thursday the concert will highlight the annual Summer Fun Days Showcase, presented by Wisconsin Building Supply, on Saturday, June 4.

The event will take place from 3 to 10 p.m., Titletown says, with outdoor fun and activities for all ages offered throughout the day, including children’s music performances, arts and crafts, Henna and face painting.

According to Titletown, Jason Derulo concert activities will begin at 8 p.m., with the show taking place in the Lambeau Field west parking lot, across South Ridge Road from Titletown. Ridge Road will be closed to traffic beginning in the early afternoon so concert-goers can spread out from the parking lot to the Titletown Plaza.

Prior to the evening concert, opening musical acts will perform on an additional stage at the base of Ariens Hill from 3 to 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 to 8 p.m.

Parking in the Lambeau Field and Titletown lots will be free, but due to the Jason Derulo concert, parking in Lots 5 and 6 across the street from Titletown will be limited. Attendees are encouraged to park in other Lambeau Field parking lots and on neighborhood streets as available.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout Titletown, including “Drinks with a View” on top of Ariens Hill. The beer garden on the Plaza will also offer a variety of beverages including non-alcoholic drinks. Carry-ins, such as outside food and beverages, are not permitted at the event.

More information can be found here.