Tips for driving safely this winter

(NBC 26) — With the potential for significant winds, snow accumulation, and hazardous driving conditions later this week, State Farm has a few recommendations for drivers to stay safe.

When driving in snowy or icy conditions, avoid the impulse to push down on the brake pedal. Instead, pump the brakes to slow momentum.



Drive slower than usual, and double the usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you to about eight seconds.



When the roads are icy you need to avoid making sharp turns or corrections, and avoid slamming on the brakes, which could cause skidding. If you slide, turn your steering wheel in the direction your vehicle is sliding.



Clear frost, snow, and ice thoroughly from all windows and exterior mirrors of your car. Brush snow away so it does not blow into your line of sight while driving.



Keep your gas tank at least half full to prevent gas line freeze-up

For a complete list of tips from State Farm click here.