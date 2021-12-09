Watch
Tips for driving safely this winter

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 09, 2021
(NBC 26) — With the potential for significant winds, snow accumulation, and hazardous driving conditions later this week, State Farm has a few recommendations for drivers to stay safe.

  • When driving in snowy or icy conditions, avoid the impulse to push down on the brake pedal. Instead, pump the brakes to slow momentum.
  • Drive slower than usual, and double the usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you to about eight seconds.
  • When the roads are icy you need to avoid making sharp turns or corrections, and avoid slamming on the brakes, which could cause skidding. If you slide, turn your steering wheel in the direction your vehicle is sliding.
  • Clear frost, snow, and ice thoroughly from all windows and exterior mirrors of your car. Brush snow away so it does not blow into your line of sight while driving.
  • Keep your gas tank at least half full to prevent gas line freeze-up

