TikTok ban has officially shut down in the United States

MILWAUKEE — The popular app TikTok has "gone dark" for the 170 million American users after the Supreme Court upheld a law that bans the app in the United States.

Lawmakers cite concerns of national security as a reason for the app's ban. Both sides of the aisle argue TikTok can be used by the Chineese government to access American's data or influence the content watched in the US.

The company decries this as a free speech and censorship issue and CEO Shou Chew said the app is safe to use.

President Joe Biden signed a law that would make the company ByteDance sell the app to a US company or face the present shutdown. The Supreme Court upheld the law making it illegal for companies in the US to "provide services to distribute, maintain or update the social media platform TikTok, unless US operation of the platform is severed from Chinese control."

The Biden administration said it will not enforce the law and will leave the app's fate to President-elect Donald Trump and his administration.

It is unclear what is in store for the app's future, but Trump told NBC News on Meet the Press he will "most likely" lift the ban for 90-days after he takes office Monday. He has not made a final decision.

"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation," Trump told NBC in a phone interview.

One of the people affected by the ban is Lauren Brimley, who spoke to TMJ4 about how she relies on the app to help supplement her income as an aesthetician.

Under the law, the president can issue a one-time extension of 90 days if he can prove to Congress there is a path to divestiture, the company has made significant progress towards the divestiture, and there are relevant binding legal agreements in place to enable the divestiture during the extension.

