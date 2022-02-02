Tickets on sale now for new non-stop flights from Milwaukee to Boston, New York

MILWAUKEE — New nonstop flights from Milwaukee to New York and Milwaukee to Boston begin March 27, and tickets are on sale now.

JetBlue announced the new flights back in April of 2021. Now, tickets are on sale for as low as $64 to Boston and $79 to New York.

The flights to New York's John F. Kennedy International will leave Milwaukee every day around 9:57 a.m. and land in New York at 12:59 p.m. The flights to Boston will leave daily at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Boston at 8:45 p.m.

JetBlue will also have flights every day back to Milwaukee from those destinations. From Boston, passengers will depart at 7:30 a.m. and arrive at Mitchell International at 9:09 a.m. daily. The flights from New York will take off at 2:59 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 4:31 p.m.

According to JetBlue, the Milwaukee flights will be operated by brand new 140-seat aircraft with wider seats, bigger windows, extra-large overhead bins, spacious restrooms, and the latest in-flight tech and free entertainment.

Tickets for these flights are available now at JetBlue.com.

