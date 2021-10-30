Tickets for Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop still available

EAST TROY, Wis. — Tickets are still available for the 2021 run of Christmas Trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer.

Christmas Trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum begin running again on Saturdays and Sundays starting Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 19. The rides are under two hours per round-trip and include a visit with Santa, where families and children can have their photos taken.

“Santa’s Workshop will be better than ever and all children will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” according to East Troy Railroad President Ryan Jonas. “Our historic railroad cars are always heated and rest rooms are available at the East Troy depot.”

Trains depart at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the Elegant Farmer store and deli.

Officials say if families want to come, they should make their reservations soon. The only way to make reservations is online by clicking here. Tickets are $23 for adults,, and $20 for children ages three to 14, and $8.50 for toddlers.

For more information, call 262.642.3263.

