Ticket prices vary as Bucks prepare to host NBA Finals game

The watch parties and games are only going to get bigger and better from here on out, according to Bucks Chief Marketing Officer, Dustin Godsey.

Godsey, has seen the games and watch parties snowball into larger events that have brought the city together through the pandemic.

"To start you know a late season in the bubble last year and to come through and now to have, you know 25,000 people packing out here is incredible," said Godsey.

The crowd outside of Fiserv Forum in the plaza is expected to grow.

"We’re getting to the point where we’re keeping track. We’re having 1000 people come thru every 5-7 minutes at its peak."

Godsey believes those numbers are equating to ticket sales as they begin to sell quickly. But, they're not cheap by any means.

According to StubHub, On Sunday evening, the cheapest ticket price listed ranges close to $600 and the highest is close to $9,000.

For fans still trying to attend a finals game at Fiserv, Monday at 10 AM the Bucks are expected to begin selling standing section tickets.

