'Thrilled with how many ladies showed up': MKE Dancing Grannies meet with prospective new members

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said they were thrilled when more than 20 women showed up at their auditions hoping to become dancing grannies.

It was the first time the group had gathered to find new members since four members died during the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Those members were Virginia Sorenson, Leanna Owen, Tamara Durand, and volunteer Wilhelm Hospel.

It was a sign of healing when the group shared a video on Facebook of the prospective new members.

According to the grannies, the group of more than 20 women was the largest turnout in history. They typically only have one to two women at a time.

The group said they are sure the friends they lost are cheering them on and would be proud.

Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies said they are looking forward to setting up their summer schedule. For updates on what they're up to, you can follow them on Facebook.

