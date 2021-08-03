Watch
Three Western lowland gorillas debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 14:13:48-04

There are some new faces at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Three Western lowland gorillas have settled into their new habitats at the zoo and can now be seen by visitors.

Oliver

Oliver, Nadami, and Dotty were transferred to Milwaukee County from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium back in April.

The trio has completed their quarantine time and can now be seen in the indoor Apes of Africa habitat.

Oliver, Nadami, and Dotty lived together as a family unit in Columbus.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is also home to two male gorillas, 29-year-old Maji and 26-year-old Hodari.

