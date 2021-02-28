Three-vehicle crash, three arrested for OWI in Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash near Durand Avenue and Sheridan Road around 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and two others with heavy damage.

Officers confirmed that the engulfed vehicle was not occupied at the time and learned that the operator fled the scene before their arrival.

Upon further investigation, it was concluded that a Ford pick-up truck traveling Southbound in the Northbound lanes on STH 32 collided head-on with a GMC Yukon SUV that was traveling Northbound on STH 32.

The GMC Yukon swerved, attempting to prevent the collision but was unsuccessful. Due to the severity of the collision, the Yukon burst into flames.

Shortly after, a third vehicle involved, a Chevrolet Equinox traveling Northbound on STH 32 ended up colliding with the Ford.

Police say both the Ford driver and the Chevrolet Equinox showed signs of impairment and were arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired (OWI).

The GMC Yukon driver, who had fled the scene, was located at Ascension Hospital with signs of impairment and was also arrested for OWI.

A 33-year-old Racine man was charged with 1st Offense OWI. A 56-year-old Racine man was charged with 1st Offense OWI and Wrong Way on a Divided Highway. And a 45-year-old Kenosha man was charged with 3rd Offense OWI.

The health status of the drivers is unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

