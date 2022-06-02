Three teens arrested following shooting near 54th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said three teens were arrested Wednesday night after a shooting and police chase.

Officials responded to the area near 54th and Melvina around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw a suspect vehicle leaving the scene and chased it down.

The vehicle was stopped near 35th and Melvina, where a 14-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl were taken into custody. Police said they recovered a firearm, and a 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police said the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

