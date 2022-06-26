Watch Now
Three teens arrested following police pursuit Saturday night

Milwaukee police said all three suspects taken into custody are 17 years old. Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police said it has taken three suspects into custody following a police pursuit Saturday night.

The pursuit began near 24th and Burleigh and ended on the eastbound Capitol Drive off-ramp around 9:36 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been stolen during an armed robbery incident.

Three teens were arrested following the pursuit, a 17-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old girls.

Milwaukee police said charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

