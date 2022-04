RACINE — **Update: All lanes have reopened.

Three of the southbound lanes on I-41 at WIS 20 are closed due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. and the closure is estimated to last about an hour.

No information has been released on the crash or potential injuries.

This is a developing situation. TMJ4 News will update this story as we learn more.

