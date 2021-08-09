Three school districts will decide on students masking policies Monday evening

It has been a divisive topic for many parents but especially now as many kids are rolling into their fourth term as students in a pandemic.

With the vaccine still only available for children 12 and up and new variants on the rise the decision could really go either way.

As of Friday, according to the Department of Health Services, children ranging from ages 12 to 15 years of age were at 29.7% in being fully vaccinated and teens 16 and 17 years of age were close to 40%.

With the upcoming school year just weeks away for many districts, doctors like Dr. Gregory Demuri, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at UW Health, is advocating for in-person learning but strongly pushing for to be worn in classrooms.

"That's going to cause a lot less disruption to classrooms, and a lot less disruption to schools, and I quite frankly, I'm kind of dismayed at schools that aren't doing this because this is such a good idea in such a good way to keep schools open," said Demuri.

As of August 5, the CDC updated their guidance urging all teachers, students and staff members to wear masks indoors at schools regardless of their vaccination status should they return to full-time in-person learning.

