Three people shot on 34th Street in Milwaukee, no suspect in custody

Three people were shot on 34th Street Thursday morning. They are all expected to survive.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said three people were shot Thursday morning but are expected to survive.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of N. 34th Street shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said the victims are a 34-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male. They all have non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated.

Officials said they have not identified a suspect, and do not believe there is a threat to the community.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

