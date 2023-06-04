Three people shot near Mount Pleasant convenience store overnight

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people are in the hospital following a shooting in Mount Pleasant late Saturday night.

It took place near a convenience store at 22nd and Mead st. just before 11:30 p.m.

Photos by Allan

Mount Pleasant police say they were dispatched to a shots-fired call along with the Racine Police Department and the South Shore Fire Department.

Three people were found to be shot. One was treated at a nearby hospital and two were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee due to the severity of their injuries.

Photos by Allan

After the shooting and police response, large crowds gathered in the area and the Kenosha County Sheriff responded to the scene to help with crowd control.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted homicide.

No word on any arrests or suspects.

