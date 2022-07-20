Three MPD officers suffer minor injuries after squad car involved in crash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said three officers have minor injuries after their squad car was hit by another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near 27th and Vilet around 4:21 p.m. A vehicle disregarded a red light and hit an occupied MPD squad car.

The 16-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger then fled on foot but were apprehended. There were three police officers in the squad car at the time who were treated for minor injuries.

Officials said the vehicle that hit the squad car had been reported stolen.

Milwaukee police said charges are expected from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

