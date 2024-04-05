Three Milwaukee schools to close due to threatening message: Milwaukee French Immersion, Groppi, and Hi-Mount

Milwaukee French Immersion, Groppi High and Hi-Mount Community schools will be closed on Friday.

TMJ4 MPD squad car outside of Milwaukee French Immersion School

Leaders with Milwaukee Public Schools say say they received a threatening message, and the closure was decided out of "an abundance of caution."

District leaders went on to say in a press release that "the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

TMJ4 is working to learn more about what was contained in the threatening message.

