Three Kenosha teens lose both parents 10 months apart: 'It's been a difficult time'

KENOSHA — Three Kenosha teens are dealing with an unimaginable loss of their mom and dad, 10 months apart.

When you look at these photos of the Veinot family, you see happy faces and big smiles. But, the last 10 months have been anything but happy.

Ryan Veinot passed away suddenly due to health complications last Spring.

"Since then my aunt has been trying to figure out a new way of life," said Raven Keske, Angela Veinot's niece.

Keske said her aunt Angela stepped up as a single mother and made sure her three children - Ethan, Addsion and Mason - never felt hopeless.

Last Friday, Angela accidentally fell in her home as she was going down the stairs.

Keske said her oldest son rushed and performed CPR with the help of Kenosha dispatch.

But, she died at Froedtert Hospital due to her injuries.

"She was the fun, go-to aunt," Keske said, holding back tears. "I came to her first for a lot of things in life."

Angela was the kind of parent who never missed a sporting event, loved to take photos and poured into her family above everything else.

These sudden tragedies have robbed the Veinot teens of time with their parents, but Keske said their extended family is stepping up.

"I'm just trying to take them under my wing and whatever they need help with, I'm here," she said.

Keske isn't the only one ready to support the children. Angela left a lasting impression on Ethan's wrestling coach Jerrill Grover.

"She was dedicated to our wrestling program," Grover said.

In fact, he remembers Angela stepping up and helping the team roll up the wrestling mats.

"She was Team Parent," Grover said.

He met Ethan when he was in the 3rd grade after joining the Harvey Elementary School wrestling team.

If you ask him about Ethan, "Super dedicated young man and tremendously respectful," Grover said.

The kind of leader coaches dream about.

Grover said he's honored to have worked with Ethan because he worked harder than most and had a great attitude while doing it.

That's what Grover will miss, now that Ethan will be transferring schools.

"I did contact the Westosha wrestling coach and told him he's getting a super young man," Grover said. "I wish I had ten of him."

Through the tough year, Grover said Ethan has always persevered.

"I always tell our kids champions bounce back, he's going to bounce back," Grover said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help teens with numerous expenses and start a savings account.

