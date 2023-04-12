Three Kenosha County siblings face federal charges after agents find explosives

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Three siblings are facing federal conspiracy charges after federal agents discovered numerous homemade explosives, firearms, chemicals, and illegal drugs at two residences in Kenosha County.

James Rukstales, Erik Rukstales, and Melissa Simmons of Kenosha County face a number of charges related to creating explosives and drug trafficking.

According to the Kenosha Police Department (KPD), in July of 2022, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) began investigating the manufacture and delivery of explosives and explosive materials within Kenosha County. Through the investigation, SIU was able to make several controlled purchases of explosives and drugs over the course of nearly a year.

United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

Federal search warrants were filed in March after agents raided a home in Wheatland and a second home in Paddock Lake.

As a result, KPD says "remarkable amounts of explosives, materials used to manufacture explosives, firearms, and illegal drugs" were recovered. Federal documents show a search of a Paddock Lake home turned up 200 explosive devices, 116 pounds of two different chemicals when combined become explosive, and 70 explosive devices with no fuse. Additionally, law enforcement found dozens of firearms and large amounts of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint, the three siblings were creating "flash bang" explosive devices.

The sister claimed her brothers are in the militia group "Boogaloo Boys" and that they "were out protecting homes near the courthouse during the riots." The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the Boogaloo Boys as a far-right extremist, anti-government movement that seeks to overthrow the democratic system and incite violence.

If found guilty, James Rukstales faces a maximum of 55 years to life in prison, Melissa Simmons faces up to 30 years in prison and Erick Rukstales faces a maximum of 11 years in prison

SIU is made up of personnel from KPD, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The Milwaukee Field Office of ATF became involved with the investigation and the case was adopted for prosecution in a federal court.

