Three injured in triple shooting near 27th and Clarke, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE — Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested in connection to a triple shooting near 27th and Clarke that left three people injured on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say during an argument, the suspects exchanged gunfire, striking the victims, around 11:30 a.m.

Two of the victims, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 63-year-old man, were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The third victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was determined to be involved in the shooting and was arrested as well.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was also taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an additional unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.

