Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three hospitalized after early-morning fire on Milwaukee's east side

Three people were hurt in an early-morning fire at a nursing home on Milwaukee's east side, officials say.
IMG_9278.jpg
Posted at 6:28 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 07:28:12-05

MILWAUKEE — Three people were hurt in an early-morning fire at a nursing home on Milwaukee's east side, officials say.

Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to Edenbrook Lakeside, located on Lake Drive and Woodstock Place, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

IMG_0448.jpg

Two residents, as well as one employee, were taken to the hospital to be treated. Their conditions are not known.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The facility is able to remain open and operational today, fire officials said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device