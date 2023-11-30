Three hospitalized after early-morning fire on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — Three people were hurt in an early-morning fire at a nursing home on Milwaukee's east side, officials say.

Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to Edenbrook Lakeside, located on Lake Drive and Woodstock Place, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Two residents, as well as one employee, were taken to the hospital to be treated. Their conditions are not known.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The facility is able to remain open and operational today, fire officials said.

