Two highway workers hit by driver on I-41/94 near College Avenue

Two highway workers were hit by an oncoming driver near the I-41/94 northbound College Avenue on-ramp.

The Milwaukee County Sheriffs office says the workers were working on the ramp when an oncoming car hit their vehicle, causing the vehicle to hit them. The Sheriffs office says the two workers were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, along with the driver in the crash.

First responders blocked most of the lane of the ramp off, directing traffic to stay in the left inside lanes.

TMJ4 is still waiting to hear more. This story will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip