Three children found inside Kenosha drug house, dealer arrested

Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 12:19:35-04

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said it shut down a drug house in the Uptown neighborhood Thursday.

Police said a dealer sold and used heroin inside the home.

Police arrested a dealer and called the Department of Children and Family Services due to three young kids being found in the home.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a Twitter post, "houses like this are unacceptable. Kenosha - do not allow this to happen in your neighborhood."

The department urged people to call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 if they see anything suspicious.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.

