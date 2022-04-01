Three children found inside Kenosha drug house, dealer arrested

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said it shut down a drug house in the Uptown neighborhood Thursday.

Police said a dealer sold and used heroin inside the home.

Police arrested a dealer and called the Department of Children and Family Services due to three young kids being found in the home.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a Twitter post, "houses like this are unacceptable. Kenosha - do not allow this to happen in your neighborhood."

The department urged people to call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 if they see anything suspicious.

