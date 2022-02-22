Three Beijing Winter Olympians, former medalist to attend Green Bay's Titletown Games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Three-time Olympian and 1998 Olympic silver medalist Gordy Sheer isn't used to watching the Winter Games on his TV screen.

"It was very strange for me," he said. "This is the first one I haven't been at in person since '92."

Even though he's not overseas this time around, Sheer is taking part in the next best thing right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

"I think the timing is great because the winter sports are definitely in the public eye right now with the Games going on in Beijing," he said.

Sheer and U.S. Venture are hosting Green Bay's third Titletown Winter Games this weekend. Locals can participate in luge, curling, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and figure skating.

"This is a great opportunity to get a taste of a bunch of different winter sports in one place and without necessarily all of the anxiety of doing it at the Olympic level," Sheer said.

Though they just got home, three luge Olympians including Ashley Farquharson who competed in Beijing will be in attendance.

"Winter sports experience sort of a quadrennial surge once every four years," Sheer said.

2022 Beijing Luge Doubles Olympians Sean Hollander and Zach DiGregorio are also set to appear.

Northeast Wisconsinites might even have the chance to become Olympians themselves.

"One really cool thing about luge is they are actually looking to bring kids to Lake Placid to try out for the team and get on the development team," U.S. Venture representative Dawn Rushala said.

While the big Games wrap up in China, Sheer says the hype is just beginning in Titletown.

"If you're excited about what you see on TV, come out and try it," he said.

The Titletown Games will be free for the public from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring helmets to wear while participating in activities, though most equipment is also provided. Organizers say wear rubber-soled shoes to access the ice for curling.