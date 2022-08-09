Three arrested for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said three people have been arrested following a shots fired incident on Saturday. Following the arrests, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.

The shots fired incident happened on Saturday around 12:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Blaine and Kinzie after a 49-year-old man called and said he'd been shot at by someone named Calvin Gibson.

The victim told police Gibson was driving behind him when he fired shots. The victim was able to pull over and call police.

Officers then saw Gibson driving and conducted a traffic stop without incident. Gibson and his two passengers were arrested and taken in for questioning. Police also recovered six .45 caliber spent casings.

The three men arrested were Gibson, 69-year-old Willion Gibson Jr, and 64-year-old Raymond Gibson.

Following the arrests, the Racine Police Department / Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives Violent Crime Taskforce wrote and executed a search warrant of the three men's homes.

Police said they recovered "a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and firearm-related paraphernalia was collected."

Aero Precision AR-10 rifle

Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun

Anderson Manuf. AR-15 300 AAC rifle

Anderson Manuf. AF-15 multi-cal. Rifle

AR-15 300 AAC rifle- Ghost Gun

Remington 700 300 Win Mag Sniper Configuration rifle

Smith and Wesson Compass 308 rifle

Mossberg 500 .410 gauge shotgun

Marlin Model 60 .22LR rifle

.45 Glock handgun and pistol magazines (3-13 round capacity/ 2-30 round capacity)

Officials said they also recovered 18 80% lowers, 2 Anderson stripped AR-15 lowers, and boxes of tools and spare parts.

Racine police said "it's clear" that the Gibson's were manufacturing weapons inside one of their homes, and said their arrests are significant given the level of gun violence in Racine in 2022.

