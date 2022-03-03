Three arrested after leading Racine deputies on 100 mph chase

RACINE — Racine Sheriff's Department said three men have been arrested after they led police on a chase Friday.

The incident began on I-94 near the STH-20 exit. A deputy had pulled over a Nissan Sedan for a traffic stop and when approaching the vehicle, the deputy smelled Marijuana.

Another deputy arrived on the scene of the traffic stop. That's when the vehicle took off heading southbound on I-94.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle reached speeds around 100mph and exited off the interstate.

An additional deputy was in the area and was able to deploy stop sticks on the route of the vehicle, successfully defeating the vehicle's tires. The vehicle did not stop, however, and the driver attempted to get back on the interstate heading northbound.

The deflated tires, however, led to the driver losing control and going into the ditch line on the STH-20 on-ramp.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught by deputies and taken into custody. Two other men had been in the vehicle but had stayed on the scene. They were also taken into custody.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun, 20 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Racine County Sheriff identified the driver as 20-year-old Lavell Payne Jr. He was arrested for three counts of recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The two occupants were 18-year-old Stephon Davis and 20-year-old Isaac Greer. Both were arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip