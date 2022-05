MILWAUKEE — Three 15-year-old boys were arrested after fighting outside of North Division High School on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to a fight around 11:15 a.m.

Police say several students were fighting outside the school near 10th and Center.

Police then arrested three 15-year-old boys. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

