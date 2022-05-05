Threat made to Arrowhead Union High School prom, deputies to bolster security

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department will have three deputies in attendance during Arrowhead Union High School's upcoming prom after a threat was made towards the event.

A lieutenant with the department tells us they are investigating a person of interest connected to the threat, which was directed at the prom that will be held on May 14 inside the Ingleside Hotel in Waukesha.

The lieutenant did not give specifics on the threat or whether a student made the threat.

The three deputies will be at the prom to bolster security "as a precautionary measure." The department will also have periodic patrols in marked squads outside the hotel.

The lieutenant said that the FBI initially intercepted the threat and then communicated it to the sheriff's department.

