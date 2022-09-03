Thousands roll in for annual Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The sound of motorcycles zooming through downtown rings Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee!

Thousands of bike enthusiasts from all over the country are rolling into Milwaukee as the Harley-Davidson Museum hosts its annual Hometown Rally.

The event runs through the weekend and features bike expos, live entertainment, food, and more.

"It definitely feels like a family reunion here its just the connection of motorcycles or life on two wheels, that fun, that freedom that everybody gets to enjoy," said organizer, Tim McCormick.

The rally kicked off Thursday and has already seen thousands.

"The cool thing is if you walk and look at the license plates there are people from all over," said Mark Holiday.

For many, the event is a great way to make friends and find community. This was the case for Irma Rosario who met several friends while participating in the Women's Ride Friday morning.

"It makes me proud that we women can go and ride bikes and enjoy ourselves," said Rosario.

For a full list of events visit Harley Davidson's website.

